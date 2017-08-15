Kim Kardashian Racist Defense Apology

Racists are all the rage right now, and Kim Kardashian seemed to have caught the bug for a millisecond before denouncing her wavering convictions. Apparently there's someone alive on this planet named Jeffree Star, and apparently, he's a makeup artist who talked shit about Kardashian's new makeup line on Snapchat earlier this week. Kardashian actually defended Jeffree after her fans jumped down his Z-list throat, even though he's known to carry a tiki torch flame for racism. Kardashian:

I get that it’s a serious deal if you say like racial things but I do believe in people changing and people that apologize, I will give them the benefit of the doubt…I know better than anyone that I hate when people bring up my past or mistakes that I’ve made in the past so like, let him life.

Unlike Jeffree, if anything, Kardashian's past has been very racially inclusive. In July of 2016, Not A Star was caught on video saying: "Shut up, you fucking n***** bitch!" "Will you beat that n***** up for me?" and "She's a fucking n*****! You're a n*****, you fucking ugly-ass bitch! Fuck you, ho!" Of course, those could just be lyrics to a rap song.

Now Kardashian is back to issue an apology for defending Star after her fans criticized her for criticizing them for criticizing Star. Sometimes I just fucking hate the Internet. In a lengthy Instagram video, Kardashian spills:

So I really wanted to apologize to you guys and my fans for defending a situation yesterday that I really didn’t know enough about. I just feel a bit naïve, and I do want to really apologize for me feeling like I had the right to say ‘get over it’ in a situation that involves racism, I just don’t really feel like I have the right to speak on that, and I really, really, really am sorry. From the bottom of my heart, I’ve always been about positivity and I’ve never been a negative person, so my whole thing was: ‘Hey guys, I don’t want to see negativity in my timeline or my mentions, let’s just move forward — let’s be positive and move past this. My last message is that I do believe that people are born to love and born with love, and they are taught to hate. So I have always had hopes that people can change and that people can learn to be better and do better, and learn to find that love again. So never give up hope. That is my message for the day and that’s always been what I’m trying to say. I believe in people changing, I believe in people just being better, and I’ll never give that up. I just want people to be positive.

While I'm still not convinced that Kardashian isn't a vaginal wart that was granted the wish of becoming a world-famous porn star, I can't help but think that she would be a good speech writer for Donald Trump. If he read speeches. Kardashian apologized for defending racism while giving herself backhanded compliments in order to protect her image and million dollar empire. If anything, this resourceful ho bag found a way to strengthen her brand. Swap makeup kits and fake tits for a country and you have someone who I trust more to speak publically than our president.

Photo Credit: Snapchat, Instagram