Kim Zolciak Pulling Back Her Puppies

Kim Zolciak has made a dramatic step toward privacy and personal boundaries. Henceforth, she is no longer sharing the lives of her dogs on social media. Her daughter's vagina and son's gaping surgical wounds still obviously ripe for public exhibition and Insta-likes.

Zolciak has been attempting to rehabilitate her public image ever since she started to recognize people didn't find her jokes about her young daughter giving men blowjobs funny. Some inside jokes are better left at the Thanksgiving table. Rescue dogs is a solid refuge for tattered women. Religion being somewhat on the outs these days. Also you can only fake so much Jesus when living in the South before you find your shit on fire.

As probably a prank, somebody called animal control on Zolciak regarding the various dogs she's been flouting on social media a ton lately. It's unclear what the suggested abuse was, other than her mutts having to taste the flesh of her offspring during the nightly Purge where natural law is exiled in the home.

“Apparently somebody thought it would be really cute to call the animal control center on my dogs today and say that they were not being taken care of. I am utterly fucking disgusted and appalled by the person that did this.”