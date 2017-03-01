Megan Fox Also Has a Son in A Dress

To credit Megan Fox, she was crazy in the head long before it became trendy in Hollywood. Her OCD and self-harming are self-admitted bits of her personality. As is the fact she's a bisexual who speaks in tongues at church. She's not altogether put together. You forgot all these things because you wanted to fuck her.

Normally down low with her private life, Fox intentionally thrust herself in the middle of a social justice storm this week, posting a photo of her almost five year old son with long hair in a Frozen dress. For a woman who almost never shares photos of her family, you have to think this wasn't the result of an oversight.

Yahoo was quick to point out how many people criticized Fox for feminizing her son until thankfully, smarter more enlightened people pointed out how healthy the whole thing is. That's not actually journalism, but it's close enough in 2017.

“Don’t listen to those haters. You let your boys be who they want to be. Your boys seem really happy to be able to be themselves instead of being forced to fit into archaic gender roles."

Fox is obviously in the growing number of wealthy white parents taking civic pride in gender bending their children. Like anti-vaxxers, it's an unscientific based social experiment in coffee klatch group anxiety. People are obviously going to notice. That's the point.

It might be that kindergarten aged kids play cross gender dress-up on occasion and it may not be a sign of eternal damnation. It's certainly not the one or two random moments of childhood people tend to share in Facebook photos. Here's my son the first time he shit his big boy pants on accident, him when he insisted he was Princess Elsa, and the time he kept opening and closing the refrigerator door on his wee-wee. You just don't see it.

It might behoove these weird 'gender is merely a social construct' believers to come up with some kind of pro forma misleading response to the question of validity. Even the Flat Earthers and Truthers and Asteroid Death Cults have a go-to statement. Don't let the middle class crazies outpace you.



