The Gentrified Munsters Of Brooklyn

I'm waiting for the medical industry to classify hipster as a disease. Reboots are ripoffs that lack the respect for the original, but adding a hipster element just takes the cake. Back when TV was limited to under 1,000 channels, most of us watched the same shows. So chances are you've seen The Munsters show before. But what you haven't seen is the Munsters in Brooklyn. What a wacky concept. Almost as wacky as a Frankenstein and Vampire giving birth to a werewolf. Daddy Frank should get a paternity test before he's on the hook for child support.

Inspired by the original series, the half-hour single-camera The Munsters, now in development, follows members of an offbeat family who are determined to stay true to themselves but struggle to fit in in hipster Brooklyn. NBC and Universal previously took a stab at rebooting The Munsters several years ago as an hourlong series written by Bryan Fuller. It resulted in the big-budget pilotMockingbird Lane, directed by Bryan Singer and starring Jerry O’Connell as family patriarch Herman Munster, Portia de Rossi as his wife Lily, Eddie Izzard as Grandpa and Charity Wakefield as cousin Marilyn, which aired as a Halloween special in 2012. While NBC ultimately passed on the project going to series, the network did not close the door to bringing the family of monsters back.

Most millennials haven't had the privilege of binge watching Nick at Nite. So that fact alone is probably what inspired the idea to redo the show. But for relevance's sake, did they really need a hipster touch for relatability? Frankenstein riding a penny-farthing whilst spilling his seven dollar cortado on his handlebar mustache is comedic gold. Right. Please catalogue every Urban Outfitters and thrift shop customer and send them to bad life choices rehab so we won't have remakes like this. Laugh tracks and light hearted charm comedy only worked in the past. Humans have evolved since then. So if you want this version to succeed drop the hipster part and turn up the violence and nudity. The thought of vampire tits has me open to tuning in.

