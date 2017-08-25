Advertisement

Open Post: Taylor Swift's Creepy UPS Ad

Aug 25, 5:45 PM | celebrity, video | Sam Robeson |

 

Since there are too many unanswered questions with Taylor Swift's frankly troubling new ad for UPS, and her poorly-received image reboot in general, I decided to make this mess an open post so hopefully one of you can enlighten us as to what exactly is going on. Does Swift's coy expression mean she shat in the box? Is there a Taylor Swift turd in that UPS box? IDFK. I do know that her career has become the most hilarious part of my day.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Tagged in: taylor swift

