Paris Jackson Makes It Official: Nazis Are the New Russia

MTV Award shows are a good chance to capture the zeitgeist of the nation's young people who found primary education a taxing experience. Back in the Spring at the MTV Movie and TV awards, gender neutrality and "Russia" running the current President were big for the people who write speeches for pretty people to say on stage. Cut to four months later and it's all about Nazis.

Paris Jackson, whose father was at one time the world's most notable pedophile, spoke on behalf of her generation about those dreadful Nazis. Guaranteed you could ask her any number of historical questions about the Third Reich and she'd stare back at you blankly before calling you a hater for you revealing her own ignorance.

"I’m seeing a lot of love and light here and a lot of power. If we put all of our voices together, our impact would be … yuge!” And that’s not fake news. So let’s leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks, in Charlottesville and all over the country, that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, that we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred, and their discrimination. We must resist.”

Cute. Hot vapid chicks have always been up for a protest. We never used to let them have the mic. We also made fun of them behind their backs. Now they have forty million Twitter followers anointing their supposition and HuffPo headline level knowledge of civics. It's like the cheerleaders are now planning the academic calendar. Nature is in disarray.

98% of commentary on Paris Jackson will ultimately devolve into her amazing haute couture wardrobe, hair and shoes. It's a reassurance to let you know the supercilious numbskulls will never truly take over. They're surfers who can't swim. When the wave crashes, they're going under. You'd hope.