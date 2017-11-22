R. Kelly's Underaged Girlfriend Breaks Her NDA

What's the world coming to when a pedophile's hush money and Non-Disclosure Agreements are no longer honored?

Buzzfeed is desperate for a journalistic win on a story that turns out not to be fake news. A couple weeks ago they plastered the breaking news sections with tales of an R. Kelly sex cult. Young women in various Delta Airlines hub cities being fed, housed, and fucked on camera by a Svengali like Kelly. Kelly's legal reps denied the allegations, though pointed out that even Buzzfeed's sources admitted the girls were all 18 and over. Hah, score.

Buzzfeed kept digging and pulled Jerhonda Pace out of their hat. Pace was fifteen when she met R. Kelly, at a place where you'd expect to meet R. Kelly, his child porn trial. That was those rough years when Kelly was urinating in fourteen year old girls' mouths on video. You're really not supposed to do that. But if you are, you are going to want a souvenir.

Pace cut school everyday of the trial to support her hero, R. Kelly, and profess his innocence outside the courtroom. She bought the R. Kelly legal team spin about him being a target for opportunism and A-Team style framed. When he was acquitted because the victim and her family for some reason refused to testify, Pace was out front screaming to MTV news about his innocence:

"They can't call him a pedophile anymore. They can't say he likes little girls. They don't have proof of that. Because he's innocent now. He's free."

Exciting. It also caught R. Kelly's eyes and naturally he began fucking her the day she turned sixteen. Just to double prove he doesn't like little girls. Sixteen is no fourteen.

According to Pace, Kelly invited her to a party at his Olympia Fields suburban mansion outside Chicago. And she didn't really leave for the next seven months of weekends. Much like the stories of the R. Kelly Sex Cult, Pace tells of being totally controlled by Kelly, told what to wear, who she could talk to, and obviously, the glorious underaged sex.

“I had to call him ‘daddy,’ and he would call me ‘baby.’ He wanted me to have two pigtails, and I had to go out and find little schoolgirl outfits.”

Kelly taped it all on his tripod camera. Pace claims Kelly constantly made up not-so veiled threats of blackmail and ruining her and her family to ensure she would never tell. Also, she was instructed as to how the handle the cops when they showed up routinely looking for missing teen girls. That has to get a girl feeling romantic.

When Pace finally grew weary of the relationship, she was asked to sign multiple binding NDA's and given some kind of large payout in the form of an annuity to keep quiet. This all according to Pace. Though she does claim to have a 2010 independent polygraph test in her possession paid for by her prospective attorneys when considering suing Kelly. Also, she has every other publicized R. Kelly teen girl sex story ever in her defense.

Pace claims she knows she's liable to be sued now for breaching that NDA and talking to the press. But she's doing it to prevent Kelly from getting away with shit again. Or because she blew through the settlement money and has nothing left to lose. Both is never a bad guess as far as motivation.

Kelly's camp continues to deny any and all allegations and since he has all the videotapes burns or locked up in a secret location dungeon, not to mention every single one of these girls took cash and said shit never happened on record, he's kind of above the law. Cosby-esque, save for the fact the entire world knows it's going on at the time it's going on.

Either R. Kelly is the biggest pedo-celebrity scapegoat ever, or he's dressed up a ton of underaged girls in pigtails for on-camera sex feats. As with Cosby, the sheer number of allegations begin to boggle the mind. Gold-digging motivations can't be the blanket response for one-hundred percent of this massive sex abuse salad.

If this were the movies, one of the dads of one of these girls would confront Kelly with a gun and enact some vigilante justice. This isn't the movies so Kelly will keep going until the prostate swells with age and cancer and he loses interest. Life isn't always funny.