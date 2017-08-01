Are Reality Show Attention Whores Worse Than Neo-Nazis?

The classic ethical dilemma where you have to steer the train left and take out disturbing silicone injected social media attention whores or guide the train right and decapitate some JuCo guy named Dylan who loves Hitler t-shirts. The seven-ten split is never an option. This world isn't that just.

For reasons you shouldn't know, English plasticine reality star Katie Price is in a feud with this chick named Trisha Paytas, who is fat and disturbing but makes YouTube music videos and has three million followers. It's like learning 119% of West Virginians are opioid addicts. You simply never knew, yet you're also not shocked.

Paytas was invited as an American onto the British version of Celebrity Big Brother. Past cross-pond invitees have included Farrah Abraham, Courtney Stodden, and Tila Tequila. Measure your respect for the CBB house invite accordingly.

Paytas ditched CBB at some point finding the experience too hostile. An odd thing to say about a fake house set up on a sound stage where you're being paid to fuck at night on heat signature cameras. Katie Price, who's been on the same idiotic show herself, called Paytas "weak" for defecting. Paytas took exception:

“hey @KatiePrice it's not weakness when you walk away from a toxic situation. it's weakness to stay in one like you did with your marriages”

Slam. Thought also solid advice. Since streetwalking was replaced by Craigslist, lots of passed down whore wisdom has been lost. The Maori are experiencing similar cultural losses with modernization.

Paytas' return volley signaled to her fan base that it was time to start issuing nasty comments to Katie Price, including not veiled death threats to her little kids.

All of which raises the point of numerical relativism as it relates to social contract threats. Or more plainly, there are a hundred semi-sociopathic brain addled who swear allegiance to blistered disturbing social media stars for every one neo-Nazi skipping his afternoon shift at Subway to tote a white power sign across a grassy knoll. Neo-Nazis hold no particular economic or political or even social sway. They're just asymmetrical in being super fucking standout annoying. A couple dozen assembling nationwide can create a national panic. Meanwhile, tens of millions of people who get the sum total of their world news from celebrity Instagram feeds voted in the last election.

By thirty the neo-Nazi will realize what a stupid asshole he is and Feel the Bern for socialism. The sycophantic veggie head living vicariously through fat tranny singers engaged in Twitter battles has none chance of recovery. It's like sniffing glue. You're foot won't stop tapping and you're looking at forty years of disability paychecks. Both are clearly zits on the asscheeks of the world. Only one gets round the clock national news coverage.



