Robert Lee Screwed by ESPN

Not Robert E. Lee, the Confederate General who surrendered to the North at Appomattox Court House, but Asian American sports announcer, Robert Lee. ESPN pulled Lee from coverage of the UVA football game this coming weekend because it takes place in Charlottesville and his name is super similar to the divisive General.

It's surreal when shit gets so stupid, you can't believe people who did K-12 plus four years of college could possibly rationally make such decisions. Such is the moral agenda warp from top down at Disney. ESPN doesn't let the only Asian-American announcer you can possibly name work a football game in the name of inclusiveness.

Or as ESPN is now re-framing the decision, security on behalf of announcer Robert Lee who they feel might be mistaken for the 19th century Confederate leader. Say that out loud and see if that makes sense?

So, your boss, the company with a monopoly in college football television coverage, and you happen to be a young football announcer, tells you, don't you think it'd be a good idea if you didn't do the UVA game this weekend. And you're supposed to say, what? Fuck you, you stupid ESPN dimwits? That felt great. Now I'm never working ever again.

This is the logical extension of an illogical dogma. A dedication to an ever moving target of political correctness and bandwagoning the moral majority of the day's press. The next time ESPN looks bewildered as to why people keep saying they've become tainted by a social agenda, you can laugh a little harder.

Asian-Americans get fucked pretty hard in this country. No network is showing up for a protest to take down Leland Stanford's statue for building the Central Pacific on the backs of the racially tormented Chinese paid in pennies and stale cabbage. You finally get a dude named Lee up to ESPN3 circuit and he's fucked by a wave of Civil War revivalism. Political correctness is a religion, right down to the conveniently selective morality. There's nothing worse than sheer idiocy. Maybe hypocrisy. ESPN nailed both.



Photo Credit: Getty