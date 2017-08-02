Screech Downs Lip Dip, No Chaser

What average people do on a dare makes life a little more exciting. What washed up celebrities do for money is downright nasty. Saved By The Bell Actor Dustin Diamond chose to be a disgusting dude, all for the love of more dollars. About 25 more dollars. It was probably worth it. The last time he was in the news it was for stabbing a man at a Wisconsin bar on Christmas day. Before that, it was for shopping around a sex tape that included a "Dirty Sanchez". He later said that he used a stunt dick for his porno. Screech can’t even bang chicks unless he’s using someone else’s dick.

Dustin chose to ditch the final shred of his dignity on a comedy game show at The Rialto Theatre. The only thing funny here is the choices he made in life that put him in a position to swallow someone else's used chewing tobacco. Fake an injury. Sue someone for a pain and suffering payout like any other normal American strapped for cash.

The challenge was to take a shot -- but it was 50/50 odds whether it would be bourbon or someone's chewing tobacco spit. It didn't seem to matter to him, though ... as long as it resulted in the audience buying some of his merch -- Dustin had already earned his 25 bucks BEFORE he took the shot of spit

It may have been 50/50 on actually swallowing the spit out substance, but the odds were 100% stacked against Dustin to get laid by any lady in that room who watched. Announcing that you're doing something dumb in hopes people purchase your merch after is a worn out tactic. This isn't Jackass. You have to be strung out on a Steve-O level of drugs to not even hesitate. Even after winning the $25 he still swallows the spit. What kind of backward thinking is buying merch from a man who knowingly swallows another man's spit. Listen to that crowd cheer. This was obviously your venue to shine, Dustin. Just think how much profit he made in the back alley afterward, doing the exact same thing.

Video Credit: TMZ Photo Credit: RedLightDistrict/NBC Productions