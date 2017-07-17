Smokey Robinson Thinks Kid Rock Is A Viable Politician

The political arena has turned into the Bravo reality show that we're Clockwork Oranged into watching, even though it would be more intellectually stimulating to see a Real Housewife queef in a pool in Turks and Caicos. Some wayward paparazzi at LAX cornered Smokey Robinson, someone who's apparently still alive and stalkable, and asked his thoughts on Kid Rock for Michigan U.S. Senator. Why not. This is news. Get comfortable.

When questioned by an Australian about his Detroit cohort, Robinson replied: "I know Kid, Kid's my brother so he might do well." The Australian then asked: "Do you think he could be a good politician?" To which Robinson spilled: "I do. Kid's a very learned man, he's a very smart young man."

Gonna have to stop you right there Smokester. The only thing young about the forty-six-year-old Kid Rock is his Tony Hawk for Kohl's wardrobe that belongs on a fourteen-year-old lesbian who just got her first motorcycle. People often evaluate their politicians on what their hypothetical ability to hang would be. Because people are stupid. I imagine hanging with Kid Rock would include plenty of fleabag prostitutes and just a buffet of drugs, so I can see the appeal. God bless America, where a feminized, stringy-haired Avril Lavigne/Toby Keith hybrid can run for office. And where old cruise boat singers in visors can be forced to weigh in by Australians.

A post shared by Kid Rock (@kidrock) on Jul 17, 2017 at 10:01am PDT

Photo Credit: TMZ, Instagram