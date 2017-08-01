Sansa Stark Securing Roles with Social Media

Instagram models have known for years that your amount of followers is directly correlated with the amount of money diet tea companies will pay you to shill laxatives. Show a titty or two daily, and you too can amass and keep many followers. "Deleting soon" caption underneath of course.

Now there’s even more benefits to social media than hocking non-FDA approved powders. Having a legion of mindlessly loyal fans thanks to the greatest show cable television has to currently offer could be the reason you secure a new gig. Sophie Turner has her millions of followers to thank for future roles. The new gods of social media have shown her favor. Or maybe it was the lady who sends ghosts from her gooch region making sure she gets the parts.

“I auditioned for a project and it was between me and another girl who is a far better actress than I am, far better, but I had the followers, so I got the job,” Turner said. “It’s not right, but it is part of the movie industry now.”

Either way, it's refreshing when an actress is honest. Most actresses cover the truth like they cover their faces in director spunk to land lead roles. I'm in full support of social media when it's used correctly for instances like these. Sure someone more qualified may have lost out, but we don't know the full story. I'm going to go with maybe the other girl was an angle manipulator. All headshots and high angles. But when she showed up to audition, she looked like Sansa Stark ate Sansa Stark and was immediately dismissed. On the bright side, Sophie as Sansa has opened up the doors for A-list spank worthy gingers again. Picking up where fire crotch Lindsey Lohan left off.

Photo Credit: Getty