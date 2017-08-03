Sophie Turner Is Popular, Therefore, She Works

Sophie Turner has broken the first rule of Hollywood. She's being honest. It's refreshing even if her alarming confession is hardly news.

Turner claims that her large social media following gives her a massive leg up in casting decisions. She's got her GoT following plus her Jonas brother beard thing totaling up to millions of social media likes:

"I auditioned for a project and it was between me and another girl who is a far better actress than I am, far better, but I had the followers, so I got the job. It’s not right, but it is part of the movie industry now."

Apologizing without real consequences is the national sport of well-off celebrities. Why be sorry? If you fucked the producer for a gig over some other more talented chick, maybe a latter day mea culpa. You have a commercially viable asset in your back pocket. Millions of dolts who live vicariously through you on their cellphones and more likely to see your movies.

The notion that the best actor wins in any casting decision for any significantly budgeted film project is ridiculous. This isn't a real job. This is a fake job, where you pretend to be somebody on screen, wear tight tank tops, and hope you've got the next Hunger Games. Everybody knows the modern rules. A dude who people like to watch play video games on YouTube makes a million. Hot women with bikini selfies and three million Instagram followers are being shoved into every project possible.

The taboo is this is now affecting lead casting. Because previously Mark Wahlberg who couldn't act his way out of a Vietnamese bag he was beating up was always chosen on merit. Hint, he can't act. The Rock is in twenty movies because of his outside-movie business fame and celebrity personality. He's no Brando. Any eighth grade drama student could out act Kevin Hart. He's in fifteen movies. Chris Hemsworth will make a billion dollars in movies this year. He stretches to be two-dimensional.

The ladies side has talent, but the good looking women are still eating up ninety percent of the roles. How is a robust social media following more superficial than the size of your yabbos? It's not. They're the same. Almost exactly. It's okay to be successful. Actors aren't really artists. You're whores like the rest of us. Make this leap of logic and suddenly it will all seem okay. Like when your boyfriend asks if you might try another guy in the bedroom and can it maybe be on a night when you're gone. Hakuna Matata.

