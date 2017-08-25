Taylor Swift's Neo-Nazi Hate Speech Kind of Over-Produced

Nobody seems to have a clear definition of hate speech. One might suggest a song filled with vitriol and intimations of a hit list and karma and violence and "you'll get yours" would be in the running.

Honey, I rose up from the dead, I do it all the time

I've got a list of names and yours is in red underlined

Taylor Swift's desperately awaited "Look What You Made Me Do" single off her upcoming Reputation album seems kind of violent. Like gangster rap from an investment banker's daughter. Throw in some distinctive Nazi coloration and it might be white supremacist. A certain Private R.F. Swift served in the 20th Battalion, Heavy Artillery unit of the Army of Virginia during the Civil War. Connect the dots. Taylor Swift is an anagram for Walt Foy Rist, eh fräulein? Antifa Twitter activate.

Swift released the song at midnight when none of her multitude of fans are awake thanks to a nine o'clock curfew. The decidedly over-produced stylings of the song make it sound like any number of popular songs these days that could be performed by any of top ten pop stars. But leave it to Swift to really sell the hate. She used to lambaste her ex-boyfriends in song. Now she wants to wipe them and their families off the rolls of the living. Somebody at her label created a Nancy Pelosi teen girl tag cloud and came up with "Anger", "Hurt", and "Division". It's hip to be irate these days. By the transitive property, screaming incendiary comments equals caring.

Taylor Swift's full album releases in the Fall when inevitably it will break all sales records. All the major magazines will refer to Reputation as groundbreaking. This while Universal Music Group massages their collective prostates. You can't stop Taylor Swift, not with conventional weapons. Speak kindly of the creepy DJ who goosed her ass on camera. Nobody will ever get that close again to Mein Führer.



