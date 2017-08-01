Tell Us Your Thoughts On Guns; Get Free Stuff

We were just about as shocked as you were when Reward Bee reached out to us wanting to get your opinions. We were even more shocked when they told us they were going to give you FREE rewards just for answering. So, despite our better judgement, we are letting all of you degenerates tell us your opinions on guns and give you $20 worth of free stuff. You already fill up our comments section with nonsense, at least now you can score free prizes for it!

Click HERE to take the survey and score FREE prizes now.

This may be the last time we offer something this nice to you just for your thoughts on something so make it count and take the survey now!