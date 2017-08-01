The Un-Illuminati Messages in Taylor Swift Music Video

In the event you're not living vicariously through Taylor Swift, you may have missed the countless Swift real fake life story symbolism in her new music video, Look What You Made Me Do. It's a cornucopia of visual and lyrical references to past beefs, ex-boyfriends, previous haircuts and style campaigns, and, naturally, talking shit about Katy Perry. The vacuous shall attack the vacuous. It's in the bible.

Swift's music video storyline is everything you might imagine from a middle school girls gossip text chain. You'd be inclined to disbelieve the extent to which Swift historians and subject matter experts are intuiting the meaning of letters, numbers, and reptilian symbols in her visuals were it not for the fact Swift obsesses over this vindictive Gossip Girl shit. This includes throwing a "dollar bill" into her diamond filled bathtub scene to show how she beat that mean DJ in Denver in court. According to this video, only shorn gay dancers may touch the place where an ass would be on a woman who had one.

The DaVinci Code level details in Swift's music videos make them passion discussion topics for her fan base. That's the point. There's nothing musically to talk about, despite the harsh and dread-filled rich white girl gansta stylings. More so, dissing Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Calvin Harris and other social media giants makes her the top bitch on campus. You hated that chick back in your school days. But she always won. And you would've fucked her while telling yourself you were proving a point. It's a archetype that is providing her endless amounts of wealth, so neither unplanned or idiotic.

Meanwhile the rest of the nation is gripped into level ten dives into Game of Thrones story theories, rendering it unable to rightfully mock Taylor Swift and her own moronic fan base. Everybody masturbates in a different way. This is Swift porn for her people. It's like Bukkake. Don't click it if you're not already kind of sure it's for you.



