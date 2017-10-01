Allreds Working Both Sides of the Weinstein Rape Racket

Capitalism rewards the cunning and shameful. Also people who can invent anything that teen girls believe they need to fit in. Female activist slash millionaire ambulance chasing attorney Gloria Allred is presently amassing women with stories of being sexually harassed or assaulted by Harvey Weinstein. Not the A-list names you've heard already. The lesser known names who signed a legal representation document to release all remaining human dignity in exchange for speculative settlement cash. Of which Allred will be taking one-third, plus lipstick expenses.

Allred's strategy in these high profile man-done-wrong stories is to amass a multitude of women, some with viable cases, some not, in order to appear to be leading an army of plaintiffs. To be the go-to shop for grievances against men and their companies who seem likely to write checks to cover damages. If you've watched Better Call Saul, you have some idea how this works.

Allred's daughter, Lisa Bloom, typically works with her mother's playbook. She amassed a bunch of chicks and a dude to claim Usher gave them herpes. Grab the potential plaintiffs, book a hotel room for a news conference, and commit to acting like you're breaking a Watergate level coverup. Though in the Weinstein case, Bloom broke from SOP and took on the rapist as a client.

Bloom broke with Weinstein a few days after the big New York Times expose, but not before a few more attempts at saving his reputation with cute quips about "Harvey" simply being a man out of time. Now the bag work she did for Weinstein prior to the article's release is coming to light. Lots of nasty, infiltrative shit. Presumably on the defense end, you're charging hourly.

A new Daily Beast story reveals a ton of the Michael Clayton type fixer routine Bloom was conducting. As a for instance, she used her contacts at NBC to try to get involved with the Ronan Farrow investigative piece on Weinstein. Acting as if she was trying to help, but all the while trying to redirect the piece to discredit Weinstein's accusers. Like informing Farrow she has opposition research on the sordid sexual history of Rose McGowan prior to her Weinstein rape claim in '97. Or the kind of horrible shit you'd expect seedy guy lawyers defending rich rapists to produce. Not necessarily a women's rights champion.

McGowan, who's not met a Facebook post she hasn't filled in the past month, responded to word of Bloom's undercover "cleaning" on behalf of Weinstein:

"Your very name makes my stomach clench with a stressed tightness that takes my breath away. As does your mercenary act of depravity. Did you think of how it would affect victims to see you champion a rapist? How it felt to those you once ‘fought for,' for them to know that you used them. You remember them right? They were the victims of assaults, women you'd previously helped. You lied to those hurt women and hid your true character. You wanted a shortcut to fame."

Yeah, but have you seeing the billings?

The Allreds are the Kardashians with legal degrees. They're working their own business like nobody's business. If you're asking who knew that playing the social justice activist card could be so lucrative, you're too naive to deserve an answer.