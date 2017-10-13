Blink 182’s Band Member Drafts All-Star Ex-Fed Team For Alien Hunt

Join me LIVE as we reveal the experts from within the top-secret shadows of aerospace, science and the DoD to unvei… https://t.co/2V6LAYDfyz — Tom DeLonge (@tomdelonge) October 11, 2017

It’s publicly polite to not discuss your beliefs about other extraterrestrial beings in the universe. But if your Blink 182’s Tom DeLonge being polite isn’t your forte. Keep your head still for this thrill. He started To The Stars Academy Of Arts And Science which is a project that already has over 500 investors and raised over $240,000. It’s also backed by big names of former federal and government level employees.

Assisting DeLonge in his presentation were some names with credentials that might make you look twice. They included former Deputy Assistant Sec. of Defense for Intelligence Chris Mellon, Dr. Hal Puthoff, a former director of scientific research for the DOD and the CIA, and Jim Semivan—previously with the CIA.

It looks like Tom is ushering in the beginnings of Men In Black for the new year. I’m hoping he can recruit Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones next for their expertise in the area of aliens. Maybe Elon Musk can merge with Uber to summon space shuttles to Mars right from your iPhone.

The public interest in the outer edges of science and the understanding of phenomena has always been suffocated by mainstream ideology and bureaucratic constraint.



We believe there are transformative discoveries within our reach that will revolutionize the human experience, but they can only be accomplished through the unrestricted support of breakthrough research, discovery and innovation.



To The Stars Academy of Arts & Science has mobilized a team of the most experienced, connected and passionately curious minds from the US intelligence community, including the CIA and Department of Defense, that have been operating under the shadows of top-secrecy for decades. The team members all share a common thread of frustration and determination to disrupt the status quo, wanting to use their expertise and credibility to bring transformative science and engineering out of the shadows and collaborate with global citizens to apply that knowledge in a way that benefits humanity.



Without the restrictions of government priorities.

The fact that Tom got anyone outside of the guy under the bridge who pisses himself in public to believe in him is astounding. He says his motives are altruistic and vows to keep things entertaining. So hopefully there won’t be any Blink 182 singles with an accompanying video of band members banging aliens in order to ask for more donations regarding their scientific research. An adult that isn’t afraid to believe in aliens, what’s your age again?