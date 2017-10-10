Boy Scouts Now Accepting Girls

Girls scouts already had a monopoly outside of every supermarket across America. It’s really hard to say no to a little girl offering you a box of very delicious Samoa cookies to help their cause. But just like anything the male gender is involved in, women wouldn’t stop until they could do it too. Starting 2018 the Boys Scouts of America will be accepting girls. But this attempt at equality managed to make a lot of people, including the Girl Scouts, upset with the decision. It seems like the world won’t stop until we live in a single-gender society. It’s like living in the matrix the way everyone is telling you what you thought being a boy was about is wrong. Because in 2018 some boys will not only look like girls, they’ll actually be girls. But you’ll be legally obligated to refer to them as boys. Because how else would you be able to join the Boy Scouts. Nope, not confusing at all. Bruce Jenner opened the door for all of this when he won woman of the year without even being a woman for a full year. Now females are coming for our Eagle Badges and other manly awards.

The Girl Scouts of the USA has issued a blistering rebuke of the Boy Scouts of America's decision to begin letting girls into the ranks of its troops. "The Boy Scouts' house is on fire," Girl Scouts told ABC News in a statement today. "Instead of addressing systemic issues of continuing sexual assault, financial mismanagement and deficient programming, BSA's senior management wants to add an accelerant to the house fire by recruiting girls." The criticism comes after the Boy Scouts of America said Wednesday it will allow girls to join the ranks of its Cub Scout program, as well as create a Scouting program for older girls. The Girl Scouts appeared to respond Wednesday to the Boy Scouts' decision with a blog post citing what it said is the power of the "single-gender environment."

I’m amazed that letting girls join a gender specific group is considered a higher priority than ensuring there are always no chomos around. Because we all know what happens with underaged kids at camps under the supervision of adults that are not their parents. Either a glory story about your first finger bang or a story you have to tell the police to file a pedo report. Im not sure what direction the future is headed in when girls are allowed to join the Boy Scouts and gender neutral emojis are around the corner.