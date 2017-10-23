Cameron Diaz Has A Homeless Woman To Thank

Thank goodness for poverty. Cameron Diaz has the honesty of some woman down on her luck and without permanent residence to thank for the return of her wallet. Without rushing to assumptions like how is it possible to be homeless and female when you can just be a hooker instead, some woman value morals over illicit ways of making money. That or they’re too homely looking to have anyone actually pay to play. But I believe the former is why Cameron got her wallet back with everything still in it.

The actress went to dinner Thursday night in Bev Hills at the super exclusive and insanely expensive Matsuhisa. On her way out, Diaz unwittingly dropped her wallet on the street ... cash, credit cards, I.D., the works. Enter the homeless lady, who saw the wallet on the ground and made the connection that its owner must have dined at Matsuhisa. So, she walked inside -- wallet in hand -- in search of Cameron.

After being told by a waiter Cameron left:

The homeless woman left the restaurant, but instead of pocketing the loot and running ... she stuck around. We're told someone called police and told them some homeless woman had Cameron Diaz's wallet. Cops arrived in short order, found the woman, and she was more than happy to turn the wallet over totally intact.

Everyone is looking for an opportunity in Beverly Hills. So dropping a wallet outside of a high end sushi restaurant is never a good idea. But fortunately a lady who isn’t able to afford anything on the menu still did the right thing. Traditional Japanese dishes, modern architectural exteriors, and a restored hope in humanity with random acts of honesty. Minus the smell of most likely not bathing in a few days the ambiance around the Matsuhisa restaurant after all of this occurring must have made anyone within a few feet feel the magic like a Disney movie. There’s no word yet if the woman received anything other than verbal gratitude from Cameron. Diaz hasn’t been in a movie in a while so I’m almost certain the lady didn’t receive a monetary reward. Even though returning a wallet is at least worth two used Coke cans for her to trade in later. Maybe next time Cameron shows up for sushi she’ll get a high five and can tell all her transient buddies she’s friends with a fallen star.