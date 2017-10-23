Corey Feldman Caught With Pot

Corey Feldman is certainly the one to open up a can of conspiracy. In the 2014 documentary Open Secret he detailed how the Hollywood elite operate when it comes to taking advantage of kids. Pretty soon moving forward movies are going to have to come with pedo-free disclaimers the same way way food products come with gluten free labels to attract customers. No child was penetrated or harmed in any way on set during the filming of this movie. The Harvey scandal put him back on the map for being one of the first to openly protest the higher ups taking advantage of actors.

He then went on to explain that going public with his alleged abusers at this stage would be a fruitless endeavor, and may endanger his family. The former child star, 46, was due to perform with his band in Louisiana when his bus was pulled over for speeding in Mangham. Police Chief Perry Fleming told the newspaper that The Goonies alum was driving on a suspended license and he was taken in by police after an officer noticed the smell of marijuana and searched the bus. Feldman was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, driving under suspension and speeding and paid a fine of $640 instead of posting bond. Four other members of his group were booked on drug charges.

Corey just recently stated that he was cooking up a plan to bring Hollywood child abusers to justice. Then he was busted for weed. Coincidence? I think not. The quickest way to shut someone up about injustice is to pin drugs on their person. This creates the case that everything they say is unreliable because they’re always on drugs. Telling the evil tales of Hollywood kid touchers is a dangerous game. No one wants to be force fed drugs in their own home until they OD for speaking out against child molesters in the movie business. That or Corey just got caught with a joint. He is a child actor after all and they have to deal with the anxiety/sleepless nights of never having a real childhood some how. He still claims he’s innocent and took to twitter to clear his name. Enter "the drugs weren't mine" defense.