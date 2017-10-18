Dean McDermott Is Above Paying Child Support

When you’re $100,000 arrears on child support that you don’t plan on paying most likely your name is Dean McDermott. If it’s not then you’re also another fine example of a deadbeat dad minus Tori Spelling as a spouse. Pat yourself on the back. No one becomes a dad to get into debt. But life happens. And if you dive dilly first into other women without the consent of your current wife, most likely she’ll put you on every type of support the court allows. Spousal support, child support, and life support if she manages to find a hitman and hates you enough. These are all problems you will want to avoid. Be smart like Owen Wilson, always get a hall pass first gentleman.

In court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Eustace alleges that McDermott, 50, has failed to pay the money he owes, but has been publicly flaunting his lavish lifestyle. “Dean has stopped paying again. In the last six weeks he has been on two luxurious vacations, Iceland & the four seasons in Punta Mita. He resides in a $2 million estate paid by his mother-in-law, Candy Spelling, and has no impetus to work. He owes over $100,000 moving forward, and I believe he has no intention of paying,” Eustace writes in the documents filed on October 10. “He bounces my son’s university rent/tuition and is delinquent in paying therapist bills, while he shops visibly and throws lavish parties for his other five children.”

To be fair Tori Spelling isn’t helping her husband’s situation either. Posting photographs on Instagram of Iceland vacations and captions claiming you snowmobiled across glacier caves can raise red flags when you’re trying to play poor. That’s evidence in a court of law. And being behind 100K for allegedly forgetting to pay for two years is criminal. If Dean keeps fooling around with owed finances he won’t have his freedom much longer. Pretty soon he’ll have to decide between leaving the country or lock up in county.