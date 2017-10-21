Doctor Phil Unsuccessful At Turning Tony Hawk Disciple Into Roadkill

Some writer from Slate circa September 2015 said China law encourages drivers to hit to kill. Because dead men don’t tell tales. Or can pin point you as the perpetrator in a police line up with a civil lawsuit to follow. Dr. Phil unfortunately struck a skateboarder who was fine until later the skater realized who had hit him. He found a lawyer and a hospital and is going for cash grab. While going Grand Theft Auto in real life may be tempting to avoid legal liability to an injured party, it’s still against the law and American principles in that order. Because I know I’m not the only one who often wants to run over the turd who’s too good for a crosswalk. Both of us knowing the only thing standing in between my tires turning this pedestrian into a pancake is a prison sentence. Laws really give people balls. And that’s why so many individuals feel overly confident to kickflip in front of oncoming cars.

The skateboarder Dr. Phil hit Friday is pulling out all the stops ... going after Phil and threatening a lawsuit. TMZ broke the story ... Phil was coming out of a Universal City parking lot Friday when he impatiently attempted to pass a van, striking the 20 something skateboarder. Cops say Phil stopped, the guy told him he was fine, they shook hands and the Doc left. The skateboarder, Terrence Bembury, is now aggressively going after Phil. He posted, "he never got out of the car, checked too see if I was injured, didn't even ask for my name." Cops dispute that and say Bembury told them he told Phil he was fine, and only later said he wasn't. Bembury also says, "cops told me he needed to stay until cops came." Police tell us that's not true, because after the skateboarder said he was fine and there was no damage or injury, Phil was free to leave.

It’s looking like a judge will have to make the call on whether Dr. Phil has to deal out some sort of payday. Because it doesn’t matter if you’re hurt or not anymore. Anyone striking your person with a Mercedes and has their own TV show has a few pretty pennies stashed. And anyone riding a skateboard around town most likely does not. When the privileged accidentally assault the poor in public a lying witness is all you need to win a lawsuit. Amazing how Dr. Phil ending up in a Breaking Bad Better Call Saul skateboard set up situation. I thought the people you see on TV are smarter than the rest of us. Check out Terrence "The Swole Bro" Bembury below. He'll be able to teach you things like the correct definition of fit shaming, just not how to avoid moving vehicles on a skateboard.