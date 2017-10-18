Former Child Star Bites the Hand that Feeds Him

When your music career was over-shadowed since the beginning by one of the biggest acts in rap imported from Canada with a similar name, you might have some bottled up resentment. Aubrey “Drake” Graham secured the multi-million Apple Music iTunes deal, not Jared Drake Bell. So when big corporations aren’t handing you the big bucks chances are you’re performing your music in front high schoolers and other unruly adolescents. And that group isn’t trying to hear anything that’s not a hit on the radio. Something that Mr. Bell doesn’t have. In order to keep boredom at bay the crowd of kids began to play a game of one sided dodgeball without Drake’s consent while he performed. He subsequently transformed into an angry substitute teacher without any real power to punish those pelting him with balls. He should have seen this coming when the event staff in charge of keeping things under control had a purple pony tail.

The "Drake & Josh" star's band was rocking the Northwest School of the Arts in Charlotte when the crowd got restless, and cleaned out a nearby ball pit. Sources at the school tell us Drake opened with songs from his new album which nobody knew. Major party foul for the kids, who started firing the balls onstage. The video's hysterical ... DB reached his boiling point while playing the "Drake & Josh" theme, and whipped a ball back at the crowd -- then stopped the show to shame them.

This isn’t the first time Drake Bell has lost it in public about an issue. He ranted when child co-star Josh Peck didn’t invite him to his wedding. Drake is shaping up to be another emotionally unstable child actor with a lukewarm career as an adult. When your fat friend loses weight and gets married before you, it can hit you right in the feels. That thought coupled with underaged children who openly disrespect you on stage is enough to drive anyone to dabble in drugs if they aren’t already. And down that rabbit hole is where you may find your first huge hit single. If you can’t do it sober, being depressed and on the brink of death after binging on pills can lead to a chart topping Hot 100 if you choose to record rather than slit your wrist after you come down.