Ellen Degeneres Butch Enough To Be Shamed For Katy Perry Boob Joke

Oct 30, 10:09 AM | celebrity | Elliot Wolf |

Ellen Degeneres could do no wrong pre-#metoo era. Saying something slightly offensive that would offend the most PC to a tee type of person could be brushed off and dismissed as Ellen being old and out of touch. She would then subsequently invite whoever she mildly offended on her show to have a discussion. Great organic marketing and content creation. Genius. But now that we live in year one post-#metoo her LGBTQ oppression card won’t even be able to save her this time. Her army of loyal SJW have turned on her after a comment stating for Katy Perry to “bring out the balloons” in reference to her bosom. Awesome melons aside the internet rage machine called her out for behaving like sexist scum. Welcome to the ogle oppression we face as men Ellen, you’re officially one of the guys now. 

 

 

This is just another case of over cooked morality being sent back to the chef. Piers Morgan even chimed in on his displeasure with the double standard. The new world on the horizon is terrifying. Just looking at woman will be considered sexual harassment. It’s only a matter of time before procreation comes to a complete halt because men need consent to even breathe in the same space as a woman. 

 

