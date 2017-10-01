Elsa Wears Fake Leather For Animal Love

Animals are people too. Or something like that according to PETA. I’m not too sure exactly what their entire philosophy entails but I know they don’t want you eating Chic-Fil-A or wearing mink coats in the winter. To be honest they’re mostly a bunch of hypocrites that want to look like they mean well in the public eye at any cost. So that means if you don’t want to wear red paint to match your expensive coyote fur coat when they’re around you better play nice. Also put the hamburger down. That cow had a family and too short of a life to become a tasty double double animal style at In-N-Out. If there’s one person on this planet that cares it’s Victoria Secret model Elsa Hosk. She’s wearing pleather this season to save animal lives. What have you done lately?

Back in the day, imitation leather, which oftentimes had a shiny finish, didn't have a great reputation among the fashion set, with many describing the look as cheap or tacky. Celebs either wore it like a costume (think: Missy Elliott in that Supa Dupa Fly black bodysuit) or as a raincoat. Well, now the Victoria's Secret model is showing us how to incorporate it in our cold-season wardrobe in the most flattering way.

You can tell Elsa genuinely cares because being a model means your entire livelihood is on the line when it comes to daily outfit selection. Sure your leather moto jacket is a long shot from Schott NYC quality grade and the incessant shine from the polyurethane makes you look like a Glad trash bag but you saved a life. And that’s what matters. Physical proof that all models aren’t shallow individuals. And I’m certain she puts the hamburger down as well. Because she would just throw it up later when no one is looking anyway. Remember ladies, nothing tastes as good as being thin feels.

