Even Courtney Love Knew What Harvey Weinstein Was Up To (VIDEO)

In contrast to Cosby who kept his toe-spooge antics sub rosa, the Harvey Weinstein bonanza of sexual extortion seems to have been a universally known deviancy throughout his industry and social and political circles. Not only with the whispers between and among the women he made watch him tug one out, but in now an increasing number of very public comments regarding Weinstein's reputation through the year.

TMZ has its busy bees pulling up every instance where somebody famous made a joke, snide comment, or outright charge against Harvey Weinstein for being the pig Hollywood is suddenly pretending everybody discovered a week ago. There are many. A couple days ago it was Angie Everhart claiming Weinstein broke into her room on a yacht during the Venice Film Festival a decade ago and forced her to watch him masturbate. She told everybody and nobody gave a damn. Harvey being Harvey.

Now, a 2005 clip with Courtney Love walking into the Pamela Anderson Comedy Central roast:

INTERVIEWER: Do you have any advice for a young girl moving to Hollywood? LOVE: “I’ll get libeled if I say it... If Harvey Weinstein invites you to a private party in the Four Seasons, don’t go."

If Courtney Love is clued into the story, you're tracking near one-hundred percent awareness. She can't find her own home without assistance if she travels out of eyeshot distance away. Somehow Love knew back in 2005 that Harvey took vulnerable newbies to his Four Seasons hotel room for the platinum shower show.

Love clarified over the weekend that she wasn't one of the Weinstein victims, and was banned by CAA for mentioning Weinstein stories. Within but a week and a half's time, thirty or more mostly rich and powerful women have come forward to mention they were victims of Weinstein's advances. And the same number of A-list men have come forward to denounce Weinstein and mention they have daughters.

Since nobody in the media called Weinstein on his garbage when had the facts, they're simply now anointing the latter day celebrity admonishers as heroes. That's a weird title for either women who waited decades to denounce a man who they knew was exploiting other women or men who are simply lying at the behest of their public relations representatives.

Predators naturally surround themselves with people as weak as the victims they choose. Largely women who cover for illicit behavior because they lack the gumption for a fight, a loss of a job, and all that yelling and screaming. Male predators keep their shit from the stalwart men around them because they know they might actually stop them. It's simply a fact that way more women knew about Weinstein, as they were the victims and friends of the victims. The notion that men cover for one another's gross behavior is largely a fictional conceit. You got broken men like Ben Affleck who feel to ashamed to confront men about ungentlemanly behavior, but largely men will vigilante the shit out of a guy they find out is exploiting chicks.

This was like that time England discovered all of its Cambridge educated aristocratic Cold War spies were gay double agents for the Soviet Union then hired a bunch more aristocratic secretly gay spies to take their place. There's some wise shit about admitting you have a problem before being able to fix it. Acknowledging that first part is the hard part. Hollywood isn't even close to there.