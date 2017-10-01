Ewan McGregor Leaves Wife of 22 Years, Offers Mary Elizabeth Winstead His Lightsaber

Kissing a co-star is the quickest way to put the nail in the coffin of a dead marriage. Ewan McGregor was caught tonguing down his Fargo friend with benefits Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The action was a declaration that the marriage is truly deceased. Being openly affectionate with other women that is not your wife in front of the camera is like the celebrity version of a bat signal telling your significant other things between us are really over. Love is war and there will always be casualties. Protect your heart and the assets you entered the marriage with at all costs.

After 22 years of marriage and four children together, actor Ewan McGregor and his wife Eve Mavrakis have called it quits. A family source confirms to PEOPLE that the couple has been separated since May — amid news that McGregor was spotted kissing his costar Mary Elizabeth Winstead. On Sunday, photos of the Trainspotting and Star Wars actor, 46, kissing his Fargo costar, 32, at a West London cafe were published by The Sun. Afterwards, the pair were seen leaving together on his motorbike.

22 years is quite some time to be committed to one person. The world has drastically changed since Ewan McGregor and Eve Mavrakis both said I do. When you’re able to hook up with women way younger than your wife with an app just as easily as you can call an Uber all from the same smartphone, it puts every marriage at risk. If cell phones can ditch two year commitment obligations in lieu of pay as you go contracts, why hasn’t marriage allowed for people to lease relationships the same way. Forever until death do us part is a bit antiquated and a very weighted statement. It puts marriage in the same lane as getting a terrible tattoo. At the time it seemed like a good idea but years later that impulsive decision to put a picture of my little pony as an inside joke just isn’t funny anymore.

