GOT's Jason Momoa Latest Target of Internet Outrage

Seeking celebrity's past mistakes is something of a sport on social media. No one really cared when they weren’t that famous but make it big and all of sudden someone found that tweet from ten years ago when you said something not so great about women. Jason Momoa, better known as Khal Drogo, is currently getting crucified for his fictional rape comments at Comic Con in an old clip. The video is from 2011 and since Harvey Weinstein made sexual harassment trend, rape culture claims are coming for every male involved in the entertainment business.

As the industry expresses its outrage against sexual harassment following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, social media has dug up footage of Aquaman and Justice League actor Jason Momoa making a joking reference to rape six years ago during a Comic-Con Game of Thrones panel. The actor quickly apologized on Instagram last night and we hear that there are no plans by Warner Bros. to hide the actor during any upcoming Justice League promotional appearances or interviews. In regards to Momoa’s original joke at Comic-Con during the Game of Thrones panel he said, “As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it, and rape beautiful women.” It was that clip that went viral. Momoa previously told the New York Post about his discomfort in shooting the rape scenes with his onscreen wife Daenerys Targaryen, played by Emilia Clarke.

It was business as usual for the actor, apologize and wait for women to forget. This is just another case of statements being taken out of context. Weinstein and uninvited touching go together like peanut butter and jelly but saying Momoa's statements perpetuate rape culture is just throwing shit against the wall until it sticks. That only leads to disingenuous apologies and stifled creativity. We all watched Khal Drogo fictionally rape Kelese on her wedding night. No one protested Game Of Thrones. You can’t be selectively upset when it comes to these alleged egregious offenses. All in or all out. Jason is off the hook either way when Warner Bros. decided his comments weren’t offensive enough to drop him from anything Justice League related. The misogynistic patriarchy backed by major corporations are staying strong while the easily offended angry internet warrior women walk away defeated. Better luck next time.