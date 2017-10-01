Hollywood Agent Tyler Grasham Just Wanted to Love the Boys

Harvey Weinstein's fat ass was blocking a pipeline of confessions, allegations, and tell-alls of Hollywood's holistically sick sexual exploitation of largely young people. Nothing was coming through the conduit but a couple weeks ago. Weinstein was outed and now the institutional sex abuse damn has burst.

A number of young actors and boyishly handsome employees in the film business joined a chorus of sexual harassment and sexual assault charges against Hollywood talent agent, Tyler Grasham. Grasham is a fairly renowned APA Agency talent rep who works especially with underaged male clients. Go figure who might want that job. These boy flesh predators in the industry are extremely social, heavy recreational imbibers, with bachelor pads rife with parties for the handsome and coming up young gentlemen in town. Like a coming out ball for debutantes with cocks.

Blaise Godbe Lipman, 27, who went by Blaise Embry as a young teen TV actor on multiple Disney shows and eventually Weeds and other series, joined the #MeToo campaign by noting that Grasham had plied him with drink and climbed on top of him one evening when he was seventeen.

"Tyler Grasham, under the pretense of a business meeting regarding potential agency representation at APA Agency, fed me alcohol while I was underage and sexually assaulted me. APA Agency has kept this man employed, working with kid actors. I find it incredibly difficult to believe they do not know of his predatory behavior, using his position within the company to prey on naive kids."

Lipman provided no evidence that the APA Agency knew about Grasham. Though it does seem likely. It's a Hollywood talent agency rife with other gay men who likely at least occasionally attended Grasham's "Hey, guys, I've got tequila and a hot tub back at my place" parties.

Film editor Lucas Ozarowski joined Lipman by alleging a similar drinks and push dick grabbing by Grasham. Jordan Gervais, the gay brother on Orphan Black claimed Grasham threatened to ruin his career if he didn't "join the roster" of Grasham conquests. And teen actor Brady Lindsey posted that Grasham sent him notes asking him to be his boyfriend when Lindsey was sixteen. APA fired Grasham before any more excessively handsome and stylish male actors could bring more claims.

Unlike Weinstein who's conspiratorial control was built around owning or scaring the shit out of everybody in town, gay predators in Hollywood are often protected by a thin blue line of zero-tolerance anti-discrimination culture. Historically, there's been a strong desire by gay men in Hollywood to keep a lid on their once underground interactions. There's a pervasive emphasis in Hollywood to never judge sexual matters. It's a working theory at least. And helps to explain the impossible stat of zero openly gay leading men in town. Let alone Polanski winning awards still.

It's not unusual for a prominent men in the entertainment business to socially entertain and "mentor" posses of barely legal men. There are certainly prominent straight men in town who do the same with gaggles of young women. Though the same sex bacchanalias are rarely if ever reported in the gossip columns. No entertainment reporter wants to be accused of belittling homosexuality in any manner. We know about the pussy prolificness of Leonardo DiCaprio and Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler. You never see the gay versions of these hunters on Page Six or Us Weekly.

Now that bonus points are available for Facebook sharing sexual exploitation stories in Hollywood, expect a deluge of accusations. Accounts that all seem to be several years old and never mentioned publicly until October 2017. You wonder if the boys who came to "be on the Grasham roster" after Lipman him wonder why he didn't tell anybody before this magical date and associated hashtag? Right. Don't blame the victim.

Weinstein was a scuttled barge blocking one immense shit canal. Once his obese ass was hauled away, all the vessels of old dirty secrets of Hollywood were free to pass. Maybe only ten percent will ever come out. But that's going to be a very interesting ten percent.