Kate Winslet Not Necessarily Pro-Child Molesting

Kate Winslet stars in whatever half-assed vanity project Woody Allen is showing to empty indie theaters this year, and in a new interview in Variety's Award Season Launch issue (seems a little presumptuous) deflects a question regarding Allen's real-life Daddy Daycare: After Dark. While A-listers find increasingly unique ways to sidestep Allen's sexual harassment past as they frantically bid to star in one of his flicks before he dies in three days, the new Harvey Weinstein scandal has brought Allen's non-Dr. Spock approved child-rearing tactics back into the spotlight. The interviewer kicks things off with:

There’s been a discussion about actors in Woody Allen’s movies as a result of the allegations against him. Did that factor in your decision to star in his new film?

To which Winslet responds with the class and decisiveness we expect from the English-iest English rose around:

Um. [Winslet narrates her own silence.] “She pauses.” It’s just a difficult discussion. I’d rather respectfully not enter it today.

This statement is enough for media outlets to confirm what we've suspected all along - Kate Winslet likes child molesters and probably is one. Should have seen the signs. A young Leonardo DiCaprio hadn't even grown a penis yet when shooting Titanic.

That sad fact of the matter is that if we knew how many high-level operators in Hollywood were predators, we wouldn't be able to go to the movies or watch television. One of my favorite recent under-the-radar remarks came from CW exec Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa while describing the casting of Riverdale: "Of course, they are all beautiful to look at, but for me, what I wanted more was a sense that the characters had a ripe sexuality. There was a sexual energy to them that I look for, more than, like, Oh my God, is this kid TV pretty." The flag is red.

Allen's will they/won't they relationship with his infant daughter Dylan Farrow once led Mia Farrow to say "You look at her [Dylan] in a sexual way. You fondled her . . . You don’t give her any breathing room. You look at her when she’s naked.” This is foul and I hope Allen isn't running the studio's daycare. But Winslet can't be expected to talk about sexual assault every time she opens her mouth like her acting contemporaries. Old men are gross. Old men in Hollywood are grosser. Is Winslet tangentially supporting a child rapist? Maybe. But that's showbiz baby. Oh, now I get it. Baby.

