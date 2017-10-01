Kim Cattrall Couldn’t Find The Time To Have Kids

It’s unfortunate that Sex And The City didn’t provide it’s cast with a lay on your back and get pregnant paid time off package in addition to the free on-set doughnuts. Otherwise Kim Cattrall would be a mom. She says a 19 hours a day work schedule is what kept her from committing to having kids. Which is surprising because it’s not like celebrities are ever involved hands on with their offspring either way. Make millions then pay someone else to raise your kid.

"Sex and the City" star Kim Cattrall says she didn't have kids in-part because of the demanding production schedule of the long-running HBO series. The 61-year-old actress told Piers Morgan for an interview on Britain's ITV that she decided against undergoing fertility treatments when she was starring on the show in her early 40s because she questioned how she could keep up with 19-hour days while raising a child.

I don’t feel like Cattrall is missing out on anything by not having children. Sure you’ll never experience your child’s first school play but those events are never about the kids anyway. It’s a competition ground for parents to measure who’s mastered raising a small child with the least amount of mental breakdowns. Kids are overrated and non returnable if you happen to receive a less than desirable little devil. If you don’t receive a bumper sticker by age eight saying your kid is an honor roll student to stick on your Prius chances are you’ll be dealing with teen pregnancy or multiple police station visits to pick up your precious underachiever. Just make sure to bring bail money because you’re still required by law to love them until 18.