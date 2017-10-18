Kim Kardashian How Now Brown Cow

Now that Kim Kardashian has a live-in stylist in the form of gay best friend Kanye West, she's always up for daring looks that challenge popular fashion industry notions such as "taste," "class," "attractive," and "non cow-looking." While leaving a pop-up comedy show, whatever the hell that is, starring former comedian Dave Chappelle, Kardashian was photographed wearing a simple brown camisole paired with brown stretchy pants that wouldn't be out of place on a three-hundred-pound amputee propped up against the side of a Walmart in Kentucky. Risky fashion and it just works on Kardashian.

One of the last times we checked in with Kim K. she was lamenting the distribution of pap pics showcasing her botched fat ass, but it appears that she's back to feeling comfortable in her own skin and loving herself for who she is. What being a Kardashian is all about. Kim's butt looks as alarmingly disproportionate as ever in this outfit, and while most people would either approach TLC for a series called "My 600-Pound Ass Life" or just sit and home and weep, for who could ever learn to love... a beast, Kardashian makes sure every inch of her brown stretchy pants-clad body gets nice and close to the paps. The first time I've felt bad for them.

Photo Credit: Splash News, Backgrid