Kylie Jenner Promotes Lip Kit While Watching CA Fire

People looking to hilarious medical experiment Kylie Jenner as their sensitivity spirit animal were shocked and even dismayed to see that she promoted her new Lip Kit line on Snapchat in front of televised news of the California wildfires that have claimed just under thirty lives. The Frankenstein-ed Bratz Doll appears in a selfie captioned "Autumn is available on KylieCosmetics.com" with the television screen in the background telling the equally important but slightly different story "Breaking News: Canyon Fire 2 Eyewitness News." If she had included the word "lit" in her caption I would know that there's a God.

If Hollywood wasn't Rapetown USA right now, with the deluge of Harvey Weinstein sexual assault accusations, Jenner's snap might be making more of a splash on the Internet. People care, but they don't rape care. If the background had been Chrissy Teigen getting molested while breastfeeding a baby with cellulite, we might have some backlash headline magic. But the ante has been upped, and overlooking the optics of promoting a Lip Kit alongside local news is child's play. Plus, I get Kylie's point, the wildfire victims who didn't heed the warning signs were asking for it. Kind of like with the other story. I don't see what the big deal is here, but I do know that Kylie has a lot of catching up to do if she's going to achieve the wow factor of her sister Kendall's stupid ads. Maybe walk up to a firefighter and offer him a Lip Kit?

Photo Credit: Snapchat