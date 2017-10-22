Lindsay Lohan Feels Left Out

When all the sexual harassment victims told Lindsay Lohan she couldn’t sit with them at the #MeToo table because her harassment was so last season she took the burn book route. In a caption on her Instagram account she complained about how no one had any sympathy for her situation and how sleeping alone is better than sleeping for stardom. Who would have thought women had the ability to make a choice. You can choose to put up with random massages and make a movie that will yield more money than you ever would make waiting tables. Or you can say no to Harvey declaring that your dignity is more important than money. Lohan is loopy but I understand her angle. So many people staying silent is the reason the sexual harassment lasted for so long. All those settlements basically boil down to you being back on your knees again but this time you’re only swallowing pride. Quick cash and clean up.

After defending accused rapist Harvey Weinstein, Lindsay Lohan claims she didn’t receive any public support from “most women in America” when she was in an allegedly abusive relationship.

As accusations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein continue to mount, the actress took to Instagram once again to seemingly clarify why she stood behind the movie producer.