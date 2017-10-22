Lindsay Lohan Feels Left Out

When all the sexual harassment victims told Lindsay Lohan she couldn’t sit with them at the #MeToo table because her harassment was so last season she took the burn book route. In a caption on her Instagram account she complained about how no one had any sympathy for her situation and how sleeping alone is better than sleeping for stardom. Who would have thought women had the ability to make a choice. You can choose to put up with random massages and make a movie that will yield more money than you ever would make waiting tables. Or you can say no to Harvey declaring that your dignity is more important than money. Lohan is loopy but I understand her angle. So many people staying silent is the reason the sexual harassment lasted for so long. All those settlements basically boil down to you being back on your knees again but this time you’re only swallowing pride. Quick cash and clean up.
After defending accused rapist Harvey Weinstein, Lindsay Lohan claims she didn’t receive any public support from “most women in America” when she was in an allegedly abusive relationship.
As accusations of sexual misconduct against Weinstein continue to mount, the actress took to Instagram once again to seemingly clarify why she stood behind the movie producer.
“Whatever anyone says, I am FOR #womenempowerment as if most women in America cared how I was abused by my ex fiancé ... when not one person stood up for me while he was abusing me,” she wrote alongside a screenshot from the movie “Parent Trap.”
You could only imagine what it feels like to come out as a #strongwoman BUT, acknowledge this, we all make our own choices and wake up in our own beds in the morning,” she continued. “I prefer to go to my home and wake up alone.”
″#BESTRONG let us not blame anyone as #karma will always takes its toll.”
Lohan later edited the caption, deleting any reference to her former fiancé, as well as the section about choosing to “wake up in our own beds” after followers accused her of victim-blaming in the comments of the post.
Lindsay later backed downed and edited the caption after the inevitable backlash anyone would receive that victim blames. I mean sure most “victims” gave the sexual super predator the opportunity to pay away them filing a police report but when you need to make bank you’re supposed bottle that oppression up. Collectively complaining on social media through hashtag activism is a cathartic release. Plus there wasn’t a clause in the settlement saying you couldn’t describe your sexual harassment experience as long as the perpetrator remained nameless. That’s cash and sympathy points to trade in for attention. Which is exactly what all shallow women in Hollywood want. Lindsay is just here to provide everyone at the pity party with the sassy “I told you so” attitude that could only come from a savant on sexual harassment such as herself.
Photo Credit: Splash News
Comments