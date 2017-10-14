Melissa Etheridge Arrested For Marijuana At The Border

Depending which border you’re coming from when getting arrested for weed will give the public some insight on your personal relationship with cannabis. If it had been Mexico, most likely it would be safe to assume that Melissa Etheridge is some sort of party animal probably seeking a piñata, some tacos, and a good time. But she was booked at the Canadian border and is a breast cancer survivor, so you can do the math. An aged cancer surviving cannabis in Canada seeking Etheridge says she just sealed her Rockstar status with an arrest. Aside from getting the munchies and making her more mellow, marijuana made her forget to stuff her drug stuff in coffee beans when crossing the border. A drug sniffing dog led to her downfall.

The 56-year-old singer was returning to the United States from Canada in North Dakota when her tour bus was reportedly stopped by Customs and Border Patrol. After drug-sniffing dogs detected the substance, agents discovered marijuana oil, according to TMZ. Etheridge told police that she uses the drug to manage pain from cancer. Although the drug is legal in California, however, it’s not allowed in North Dakota, said TMZ. The “Come to My Window” crooner was reportedly booked for possession of a controlled substance and smiled from ear-to-ear in her mugshot, which was obtained by TMZ. According to the outlet, she pleaded not guilty.

Going through customs is always going to be annoying. And unlike your hometown police officer you most likely went to school with, they’re not just going to let you slide. But Melissa being charged for marijuana when it’s obviously for medical use sort of caught me off guard. She’s doesn’t exactly fit the description of someone bringing bails across the border for the cartel, but I guess everyone has to do their job. She has a smile on in her mugshot and pleaded not guilty. There’s something about looking like a soccer mom in a court of law that will get you cleared of most charges and I think she’s aware of that.