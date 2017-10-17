One, Two, Rose McGowan Is Coming For You

Rose McGowan has been waiting for this moment her entire adult life. Transitioning from that crazy lady screaming at the bus stop about Area 51 anal probing to the toast of the town when Area 51 documents concede there might be a little anal probing.

The floodgates have unleashed for McGowan, like a prophet who rightly timed the prediction of an eclipse to the amazement of the peasants. She's Tweeting up a storm about her own sexual assault at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, which appears to also be the case where she accepted money not to talk. Also, naming names of every other person and entity in town she can that have marauded vulnerable, though occasionally immensely wealthy actresses, through the years. She's calling out Colony Capital for prospectively purchasing Weinstein assets, Jeff Bezos, who nobody calls out because he's practically an American saint, and has expanded her hashtag to #RoseArmy. Shit, she's got an army. Kim Jung un has an army. Is she nuclear yet?

Half of what McGowan's claiming is likely untrue, or largely exaggerated, or pure conjecture. Much of it is self-serving. Yet you can't deny that as the lone actress with absolutely nothing left to lose, she's doing shit nobody else is doing in the wake of the Weinstein scandal.

Reese Witherspoon joined the fray today at another Hollywood Women's luncheon, announcing a director assaulted her at sixteen. She didn't name names. Jessica Chastain conjured up that time an unnamed producer spanked her on the ass in a hallway. Jennifer Lawrence claims a casting producer made her get nearly naked then called her fat. A female producer. She's also not naming names. Nobody's naming anybody but Weinstein, now that his sacred cow status is useless pig again. That's an easy bite. McGowan's actually risking defamation in her commentary. There's something uniquely laudable about putting skin in the game. Even for a noteworthy pain in the ass.

McGowan is the death wisher. Like a native warrior whose tattooed her own demise on her chest. Right xext to the plastic surgery scars from the implants which no longer server her cause. She's never coming back. It makes for a better movie than she's ever been in.