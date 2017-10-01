Rose McGowan Social Media Anti-Molestation Martyr

Remember when Rose McGowen broke up Robert Rodriguez's marriage on the Planet Terror set and then his life and career went down the toilet? Well now she's no longer getting movie roles, she's got a new job, twitter activist. Women are winning when it comes to the most oppressed gender of year so far and Twitter is only making things worse. The social media site has slowly descended into what you could consider the early stages of xBox Live without the option to play Halo. Basically allowing everyone the opportunity to receive random threats from strangers on the internet. But Rose McGowan is learning that if you’re not threatening someone with forced intercourse, and speaking against it, you might get your account suspended.

Activists, celebrities and journalists joined a boycott of Twitter on Friday to protest the social media platform’s suspension of the account of the actress Rose McGowan, a fierce critic of the film producer Harvey Weinstein over his alleged sexual harassment and assaults of women. The boycott began at midnight Thursday in New York and was to last all day. Many of those taking part signified their participation with the hashtag #WomenBoycottTwitter. The idea came from Kelly Ellis, a software engineer. “#WomenBoycottTwitter Friday, October 13th,” Ms. Ellis wrote. “In solidarity w @rosemcgowan and all the victims of hate and harassment Twitter fails to support.”

Women are really standing behind Rose with #WomenBoycottTwitter. And we all know how well hashtag activism works when it comes to serious issues like allegations of silencing free speech. Your cause isn’t reaching Capitol Hill if you feel actual protesting can be done from the comfort of your couch. Twitter is still sticking to their rightful suspension story that McGowan violated terms when she exposed a personal phone number of Weinstein in an email signature during a tweet. Rose has her account back which still isn’t technically a win because anyone taking twitter seriously has already lost. Twitter is doing everything in its power to appear relevant again. I stopped using the day all my female celebrity crushes could no longer directly receive my random pics professing my love and girth. No one would even use Twitter if it wasn’t Trump’s chosen method of unfiltered address to America. Covfefe might be the cryptic answer to his “calm before the storm” comment.