'Scar' From 'Cholos Try' Levels the Hollywood Bullshit on Last Men on Earth Podcast #106

When you book a guest named Mario 'Scar' Ponce from the Watchable show, 'Cholos Try', you ought but might not expect the dude to walk in with one wicked fucking scar across his eye. And not the kind of scar you get from playground roughhousing as a kid. The kind you get from a laceration in a violent altercation. I'm scared of Cholos as is. Matt wet himself. But it made for an incredibly insightful look at popular culture from Scar and his girlfriend, Irene, who live in L.A., but are nothing like the L.A. people you hear from in most of our stories. It's easy to forget that the crow flies distance from Rodeo Drive to the dangerous heart of South Central is about eight miles.

On this week's Last Men on Earth podcast the white guys and the Mexican-Americans delved into the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, the Colin Kaepernick anthem bullshit, Pink skipping sex with her husband for a year, discuss Mayim Bialik's suggestion that actresses acting less slutty might make them less of targets, and generally carry on a debate as to when it's too soon to make jokes about events where people were killed or hurt. That's a doozy.

