Steven Seagal Also Nominated For Sexual Harassment Award

With Harvey Weinstein leading this year’s Hollywood most horrible person poll, Lisa Guerrero wanted to submit Steven Seagal’s name to possibly top the current titan of inappropriate touch. Sexual misconduct allegations resurfacing is no joke for the accused party. The public may not remember your last movie, but they’ll remember the allegations of a non approved reach around. Even if you’re found innocent, there’s still a stain. But when you’re an actress auditioning for a film titled Fire Down Below you’ve got to assume something is up. Lisa is accusing Steven of having lustful loins burning for her love. She refused to put the fire in his pants out and never received that lead role she was looking for.

Lisa Guerrero opened up earlier this week about the bizarre audition process she underwent for Steven Seagal’s 1997 EPA thriller Fire Down Below. Guerrero gave her audition and then escaped back to her car—only to be summoned back to the mansion later that day for a “private rehearsal” with Seagal. When she understandably refused, she was told she wouldn’t be getting the part as the film’s female lead; instead, she was offered a smaller role. But when she arrived on set, Guerrero found that she was the only woman present among a crowd of leering men, and was forced to fend off Seagal’s offers to meet with him in his dressing room. Her part was later cut from the film. “An actress reached out saying she was once asked to come in for a ‘chemistry test’ for Under Siege 2. The audition was at Steven Seagal’s hotel room and he answered the door in nothing but a robe. I read that and started crying. All these memories came flooding back.”

Maybe Steven Seagal is just a weird guy who answers the door in a robe, maybe he’s a serial sexual harasser. The world may never know. Lisa stuck to her high standards, and Seagal didn’t stick anything in her that she didn’t consent to. Maybe sexual harassment was the movie business’ preferred method of hazing. It’s hard to swallow thinking what some of your favorite actors and actresses were willing to do to get that part.