Tara Reid Spooky Surprise

Those of you having trouble getting into the Halloween spirit are in luck, because Tara Reid is here to scare the holy hell out of you with these new pap pics. Last night the former actress showed up to Catch restaurant in Los Angeles looking like a motion sensor skeleton dangling from a string on a front porch somewhere, waiting to scare unsuspecting trick or treaters. Except today there are no treats. Just a trick. One dehydrated, bulimic, barely-alive, broken inside and out, trick.

The best thing I can say about Reid in these pictures is that she looks like Maria Sharapova after she's been dead for two weeks. Besides that, we just have a tragic reminder of what life in the Hollywood discard pile is like. A terrible person once told me that you can never be too young, too thin, or too rich, but I think Reid is starting to poke holes in that elementary school classroom-ready mantra. Reid's legs look like they're about to snap under the weight of her body. Which is thirty-pounds. So that's saying something. And anything in her body not consisting of bone seems to be detached completely, free to move about the cabin.

The forty-one-year-old does choose to share her mangled self with the world by showing up to whatever former LA hot spot is offering extra Open Table points, so we could just say that she's having fun and owning her body and call it a day. But when your botched body looks like it cost about forty-five cents to create, is there really anything to celebrate? Oh, and there's a panty flash here. If that gets you off. Seek help.

Photo Credit: Backgrid