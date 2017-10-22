Katy Perry Wedding Crasher

{Hayley + Blonie} “Do you mind if we crash your wedding” Katy Perry #dudneypickedRoselnBloom #ABAweddings #raypropstudios A post shared by Ray Prop (@raypropstudios) on Oct 22, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

If you didn’t know by now Katy Perry doesn’t play by the rules. She just might be in Missouri the day you get married. In fact she was when the two commoners Hayley Rosenblum and Blonie Dudney tied the knot. Nothing is more Perry than showing up to someone’s big day where everyone there has heard of you but you aren’t familiar with a single soul at the shindig. It gets even more awkward when the groom starts thinking to himself that he’s willing to risk it all for one night with Katy. It’s always true love until you start believing you have a shot with the random celebrity that showed up to your wedding.

No bride wants a wedding crasher. But when it’s Katy Perry? You just yell and go along for the sweet ride. Perry, in St. Louis over the weekend with her “Witness” tour, crashed a wedding at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis where she was staying. It had been a beautiful, elegant affair for Hayley Rosenblum, Blonie Dudney and their 300 or so guests.

That poor woman will spend the rest of her life out-shined by Katy on her own wedding day. The bride already doesn’t want the bridesmaids looking more attractive than her. Just imagine the pressure competing with Perry when she crashes your wedding just to twerk on you. Those are the types of scenarios groom’s daydream about while reciting their vows. Now if only consummating the marriage with a celebrity guest threesome wouldn’t be frowned upon by friends and family at the gathering. Cheers to happily ever after and wishful thinking.