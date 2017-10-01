World Still Cares About Janet Jackson’s Nips As JT Secures SuperBowl Gig

Imagine an entire crowd of people kneeling at halftime to protest the injustices of 2004’s NFL nipplegate. If you’re late to the party #JusticeForJanet is the in-trend. Professional football has become something of a spectacle this season. Fair weather fans of the sport are the most vocal about every other issue besides the actual game being played. These fake fans believe Janet Jackson has been banned and blackballed from performing while Justin Timberlake is allowed to take the stage this season. A spokesperson for the NFL has openly debunked these allegations stating that no one is banned from performing at halftime. The same people protesting and complaining often consider credible sources to be misspelled memes. It takes only a few clicks to do some research that could save you some embarrassment.

The exposure of Jackson's breast -- when Timberlake tore away one of the cups of her bra -- exploded into a major controversy, leading to a reported 200,000-plus complaints to the Federal Communications Commission, a backlash against Jackson, and a $550,000 fine against CBS from the FCC; that fine was tossed by the Supreme Court in 2012. The incident also lead to a five-second delay being implemented by the FCC for future live televised events. In an interview Sunday night (Oct. 22) announcing the performance, Timberlake said unequivocally, "that won't happen this time." But, we wondered, is Jackson welcome to re-join Timberlake should he choose to invite her back? "Nobody is banned," an NFL spokesperson told Billboard when asked if Jackson -- who has not done any work with the league since 2004 -- is on any kind of blacklist because of the controversy. Would Jackson be allowed to join the show if Timberlake wanted to make a kind of public apology by way of including the iconic pop star a second time? "We have no clue who will be performing at all," the spokesperson said.

Janet had one of the most widely watched and expensive nip slips of all time. A $550,000 fine for CBS and millions of views. All eager to see not just any nip. But her nip. What other single titty in history has gotten that much attention? She’s a legend. As far as her career taking a hit after, I don’t buy it. It’s music. It’s an ever changing landscape of sound. If she was really business savvy she would tattoo an advertisement on the other milk maker and offer to show the world again. Boob brought to you by Miller Lite sounds like gold. In 2004 the courts told women to keep their shirts on. Now in 2017, thanks to feminist fighting to free the nipple, I can see tastefully placed pairs of teeters on my timeline. We are in the age of progression people. No one should be upset when a woman has her shirt off.