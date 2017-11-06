Alec Baldwin Bullied Off Twitter After Victim Blaming

You’re behind the times if you believe women should be held accountable when trading sexual favors for career opportunities. When you mix Weinsten currently being rape culture’s poster child with celebrities who can’t keep quiet someone is bound to get kicked off or quit Twitter. If you’re an unattractive overweight online feminist grab some buckets so you can bathe in Alec Baldwin’s tears spurred by victim blaming backlash. You won. He’s still alive with the same opinion but just not spreading it 140 characters at a time. That’s real change right there. Making the internet safe from misogynists again. Social media was meant to voice your personal opinion. As long as it fits the majority’s opinion otherwise you will be shamed into oblivion and self-suspension.

Alec Baldwin announced Saturday morning that he would be stepping away from his Twitter account following backlash over his recent remarks regarding women settling sexual harassment suits in the context of Harvey Weinstein. “It is w some degree of sadness that I will suspend posting on this a TWITTER account for a period of and in the current climate,” he wrote. Baldwin faced backlash over comments regarding settlements that he made during an interview with PBS NewsHour, in which he pointed out that when women settle sexual harassment suits and are silenced in the process through NDAs, “the course of change” is delayed. “When you talked about Harvey Weinstein in the business, you knew that he was highly intrusive in the process of making films … you knew that he was a very intense guy … and last but not least, you heard the rumor that he raped Rose McGowan. You heard that over and over — we heard that for decades. And nothing was done”

The backlash:

Asia Argento, who accused Weinstein of raping her in a New Yorker piece following the original New York Times exposé, retweeted the PBS NewHour video, and wrote, “Hey, [Alec Baldwin] you’re either a complete moron or providing cover for your pals and saving your own rep. Maybe all three.” She followed up with a second tweet: “Alec Baldwin mansplaining ‘the cause’ for women everywhere. That’s a good caption for that video.” She also commented on Baldwin’s departure from Twitter, asserting, “We won’t miss you bully boy.”

Having a legion of strangers agree with you on the internet doesn’t make your opinion a fact. People always forget that. And just because a celebrity forms sentences that sound good to you at the moment doesn’t make their word law either. It’s Twitter and “power users” aren’t much smarter than the same people who constantly leave comments on WorldStarHipHop.com videos. Contrary to popular belief, online activism and Twitter polls where you cast your opinion on serious issues don’t lead to major life changes offline. Twitter was made for spreading links of illegally hosted copyrighted content, nudes, females sharing snippets of song lyrics that apply to their life currently, and opinions. In that order. Anyone over 25 shouldn’t be frequenting Twitter to begin with. I️ lost faith in humanity when big name news outlets starting quoting random Twitter accounts in articles. That was enough to give every Tom, Dick, and Harry type celebrity some credibility. If a few dissatisfied women is what made Alec quit Twitter he needs to grow a pair. In addition to Asia Argento Rose McGowan is the other unsurprising big name bullying Baldwin for just having an opposing opinion on an issue. No one should fear a woman with a shaved head and warrant out for her arrest. but #RoseArmy wants blood. She's calling for Baldwin's head.

To women and men in the industry, it would be wise of you to not promote Alec Baldwin. Fair warning. #ROSEARMY pic.twitter.com/x1I9Rti3LX — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) November 5, 2017