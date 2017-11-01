Blasphemy! Stassi Schroeder Insists Actresses Blow Producers Voluntarily

There's an entire category of basic cable reality stars that are better left for the history books. Though their fans don't read, so there's that to consider as to their future relevance. Every now and then one of these ladies explode onto the scene with a death or coma or something said accidentally that makes sense. This is one of those times.

Stassi Schroeder was a receptionist at a Bravo TV plastic surgery lady's restaurant which somehow got her to one million Instagram followers without ever showing off her tits. Let this not be a lesson to any attractive front of the house 20-something at Red Robin. You still need to be topless.

Schroeder hosts a podcast, "Straight Up With Stassi". It's hard to tug one out to a podcast so assume the audience numbers are low. Somebody who listens turned over a quote to US Weekly who quickly made viral a post where Schroeder mentioned that maybe some of the chick actresses who went up to those fat producers hotel rooms did so knowing exactly what was waiting for them. And that it's the #MeToo hashtag now causing many of them to re-characterize those situations as sexual harassment.

Schroeder also was said to have noted, "No one can make me suck someone's dick." This in reference to a number of the harassment tales of actresses claiming they were coerced into providing oral sex to powerful men in Hollywood.

When the inevitable backlash ensued, Schroeder insisted that the quotes were parsed from her two hour podcast and taken out of context. That seems true. As do her quotes, which sadly she's no longer defending, because, who needs people holding a candlelight vigil outside your condo building decrying your name, even if all virtually so on Twitter?

After a few of her sponsors noted they were pulling their sponsorships of her podcast, Schroeder went into full fake apology mode:

"My podcast is an outlet for me to share my unfiltered opinion with my listeners, but on my latest episode, I crossed a line. It was irresponsible for me to make generalized statements about a very serious topic, such as sexual harassment, as it is not my place to speak about anyone else's experiences."

Well that's stupid. If nobody can judge other people's experiences then Harvey Weinstein is merely a misunderstood anxious eater and Roy Moore would make for a wonderful babysitter for your twin teen girls when you're out of town. Morrissey remains the sole famous person to question the validity of the en masse group of latter day accusers, and he's a vegan asshole who chose Kevin Spacey as his prime example.

There must be somebody willing to risk the slings and arrows to step forward and stand by what Schroeder said, without apology and retraction and reflexive cowering to Twitter storms. Or not. Probably not.