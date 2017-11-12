Carrie Bradshaw Looks Great

Last night marked the twenty-first annual MTV European Music Awards, where the who's whose of sassy starlets gathered to celebrate all of the vast achievements in contemporary music created on the same Casio keyboard. While appearances by fourteen-year-old Snapchat stars who you've never heard of and who've definitely been Kevin Spacey-ed hardcore to get where they are dominated the night, some old favorites clawed their way in, and no one is older than Jared Leto. Never one to pull ho stunts to get publicity, the Renaissance woman showed up in a demure, understated pastel ensemble reminiscent of Carrie Bradshaw on her way to get empoweringly finger blasted on Sex and the City. Or Leto was paying tribute to all of the Golden Girls. Or Norman Bates. Whatever the case, I think we can all agree this is an appropriate look for a non-desperate forty-five-year-old man.

The evening was free of political statements for the most part, but Leto, who's been saving the world one political T-shirt at a time for decades, had some choice words to say in front of a roomful of millennials trying to figure out how an elderly woman got on stage:

Europe, you have changed our lives. This is for you, this is about you. And we stand here proudly on this stage tonight in celebration of you. We are Americans, a land of immigrants — and we just want to say that we welcome you with open arms and with open hearts and we love you. God bless you.

Welcoming the zero European countries on Trump's travel ban to head to America. Defiant. Leto was accepting the Best Alternative Act award for his band Thirty Seconds to Mars, and shortly after the ceremony, made his way to Miranda's baby shower.

Photo Credit: Getty Images