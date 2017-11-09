Sheen Likes Them 13

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/DUQP-RRinl0" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Does anything surprise you anymore when it comes to Charlie Sheen? Well aside from the fact he’s denying allegations of raping a 13-year-old Cory Haim 30 years ago. Hollywood is collapsing right now before everyone’s eyes. When it’s been a slow year cinematically sinister secrets can’t be kept under wraps. Haim took this secret with him to the grave but actor friend Dominick Brascia spoke out. Once again going to a tabloid to tell all instead of the police. Cory Feldman is leading the child predator witch hunt but he put up a $10 million dollar paywall before he starts doing the right thing. Actors can never shake being opportunists. I can see why rapegate has been postponed for so long. Why does it take GoFundMe donations for a person to name names. There’s no such thing as being a decent person when million dollar contracts are on the line.

Actor Charlie Sheen is denying he raped late child star Corey Haim some 30 years ago on the set of “Lucas,” a claim Haim’s friend and fellow actor Dominick Brascia made in an explosive National Enquirer report. "Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations," a rep for Sheen told The Hollywood Reporter. Brascia claimed to the tabloid: “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed ‘Lucas.’ He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.” Haim would have been 13 during the filming of “Lucas” and Sheen would have been about 20 years old. Brascia also alleged Haim had another sexual encounter with Sheen years later. “Haim told me he had sex with Sheen again,” Brascia told the Enquirer. “He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.” Haim died on March 10, 2010 of diffuse alveolar damage and pneumonia. He was 38.

I’m not putting these allegations past Sheen. His track record since the time the world became aware of his existence has been filled with an outstanding amount of “WTF” occurrences. Can't trust the word of a man who pulled an Usher with a few females, only instead of herpes being the grand prize after a night with Charlie the winner was exposed to HIV. Which he was quiet about until exposed by the National Enquirer. So maybe the pressure of exposing possible pedophilia will make him admit to past wrong doings. It’s not like he has a reputation to uphold anymore.



