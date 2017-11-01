Christian Slater and the Case of See You Next Tuesdays

Christian Slater’s preferred hobbies include playing Rami Malek’s dead dad on Mr. Robot and calling London located editors of The Daily Beast “salacious cunts.” Toxic masculinity is a sensitive subject right now. I understand that it’s an interviewer’s job to rustle a few feathers to get clicks. But sometimes with certain questions you can wander into unfamiliar territory with an actor and get accused of cunty behavior. Hollywood is in the middle of a sexual harassment and pedophile witch hunt. Being labeled a kid diddler or woman beater right now can end a career. TDB editor Nico Hines was obviously searching for something that wasn’t there to assist the narrative of his article. I couldn’t have chosen a better pair of words to describe some guy trying to get Mr. Robot cancelled like House of Cards.

Christian Slater is set to play fiery salesman Ricky Roma in a production of Glengarry Glen Ross in London, but an interview Slater gave to The Daily Beast about the show briefly took a fiery turn of its own when the interviewer, Nico Hines, referenced Slater’s troubled history. He was sentenced to 10 days in jail for drunk driving and assault in the ‘80s, and in 1997 he spent 100 days in a rehab facility and then three months in jail after assaulting his girlfriend and a police officer. Hoping for some more introspection from Slater about how his own past relates to what’s happening in the entertainment industry now, Hines asked Slater if he really had no regrets about going to jail for beating his girlfriend. In a “flash of anger,” Slater said, “what a salacious cunt this guy is” and a representative stepped in to take Slater to his next appointment. Slater later apologized, adding, “the question of regret is hard for me to reckon with,” but he didn’t expand on it at all.

Nico Hines, alleged heterosexual, made headlines for exposing homosexual Olympians in Rio after actively seeking dates from them. Pure prick move. When it comes to writing articles online there’s looking for leads and finding them organically, and then there’s entrapment. No one wants to be exposed for private personal preferences. Or have their acting career ended abruptly because everyone assumes a person is guilty just because some bloke from The Daily Beast said so in an article. If the incident about Christian calling Nico a cunt got this much attention I can just imagine the hit piece that he was originally attempting to write if Slater actually answered irrelevant self-incriminating questions.



