Dani Mathers In More Trouble

Who would have thought a Playboy model could be so shallow that they fat shamed some unlucky overweight elderly citizen at the gym. Seeing someone’s grandma in a state of undress is a tad overwhelming to most people but according to avid Snapchat users invasion of privacy is hilarious. So I️ guess when Dani Mathers traded all that comedic attention for community service it was worth it. Women want safe spaces but when one of their own takes photos without consent there wasn’t the same uproar if this was a guy in quest of upskirt. Where’s the equality? Even with the slap on wrist sentencing, Dani is having the hardest time completing community service. Some old lady is in fear of her saggy sacks being filmed from now on until she dies and Mathers can’t even complete 240 hours in a soup kitchen serving the less fortunate. For shame ma’am, for shame!

Dani was in court Friday where she was supposed to submit proof of more community hours served as part of her plea in her criminal invasion of privacy case. To date, Dani has completed 56 hours but she was ordered to put in 240 hours. The judge reminded Dani of her obligations and strongly advised her to get on the stick. She has to return to court January 17 for proof of completion ... or else. If she fails to complete her community service, she could get thrown in the slammer for 45 days.

Empathy and sorrow doesn’t exist when it comes to models. It’s safe to assume this stain to society hasn’t learned her lesson. She’s only sorry that she was caught. Anyone using social media to aid their career as well as commit crimes doesn’t care too much about real world consequences. 240 hours in Playboy model time roughly pans out to 10 years. But if the judge is threatening to send her to 45 days in jail if she doesn’t complete her community service that could be career ending. You’re a model and being attractive in jail isn’t to anyone’s advantage. Dani is opening herself up to the possibility of having a permanently prolapsing anus because broomsticks were forced in cavities they don’t belong for 45 days straight. You’re mistaken if you believe corrupt corrections officers can’t be bought with candy from the commissary. You’re not safe and what happens behind closed closet doors in county stays behind closed closet doors in county.

