Disney May Have Stolen That Annoying Frozen Song

Disney's hurting for cash these days what with only five billion liquid in the bank, so don't blame them for trying to swipe that annoying song "Let It Go" for Frozen from a Chilean dude who probably gets tons of tail because he sings love songs in Spanish.

Jaime Ciero claims that Disney songwriters ripped off his 2008 song, "Volar" when creating the Frozen song Idina Menzel turned into an award winning platinum soundtrack hit. While nobody's ever heard of Ciero or his song, he insists the song was online for several years before Disney blatantly ripped off pretty much every single element of his song save for the Spanish to create "Let It Go".

The songs sound rather familiar. Though these recording rip-off cases tend to be difficult to prove, as is the heavy borrowing if not outright theft of all previously produced intellectual property. Marvin Gaye's estate did end up scoring $7.2 million from Robin Thicke and Pharrell for "Blurred Lines" which seemed to rely substantially on taking Marvin Gaye's "Got To Give It Up" track from three decades earlier and give it a new name. But that's Marvin Gaye. He's dead and people speak fondly of him and hate Robin Thicke. Thirty million girls around the world have underaged Frozen tattoos. They love that damn movie and all those songs. Also, Disney has unlimited legal resources and might be willing to put in tens of millions and ten years on a defense to save half of that. They hate precedent.

Ciero is suing Disney, Menzel who recorded the movie track, and Demi Lovato who recorded the single for her album. This could be seen as an opportunistic shakedown. Or a dude whose work was ripped off by unscrupulous media conglomerate and turned into billions he'll never taste. Call it 50-50 right now.